NEW DELHI: A former director of Andhra Bank has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money-laundering probe in the alleged Rs 5,000-crore bank fraud case involving a Gujarat-based pharma firm, official sources said on Saturday.

They said Anup Prakash Garg was arrested by the agency late Friday evening. This is the second arrest in the case after the agency held Delhi-based businessman Gagan Dhawan last November.

Garg has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to be produced before a special court.

Garg has been named as an accused in the case by the ED and the CBI. The ED registered a money-laundering case after taking cognisance of an earlier CBI FIR.

The agency said it found during probe that “certain entries” in a diary seized by the IT department in 2011 showed various cash payments amounting to Rs 1.52 crore made to one “Mr. Garg, Director, Andhra Bank” between 2008- 2009 by the Sandesara brothers.

It said “various cash payments were made to Garg, as reflected in the said entries, on the instructions of Sandesara brothers, by withdrawing cash from the bank accounts of several benami companies of the Sandesara brothers”.