Cheering little efforts for large eco-gains

NEW DELHI: World Environment Day on June 5 is yet another chance for India to salvage the cause of the environment, that’s long been uprooted from the conscience of its population. It’s yet another chance to rekindle the conversation around conversation matters that we too often shrug underneath the carpet. Every year on this day, campaigns promising protection of the vanishing reserves of resources. Preserving them is not just institutional responsibility but also a common goal for its population.

Wellness, beauty, food, solar power, clothing, medicine and décor, jewellery, accessories—all industries have seen a paradigm shift in their approach to business. They are building a climate of a low carbon future that will hopefully leave us less anxious about the future. “This is a global movement where everybody is becoming more aware, more conscientious and definitely more pro-active in giving back to mother nature and adopting a more sustainable lifestyle,” says Radhika Dang, the founder of Wildflower Naturals.

Radhika Dang, products at The Evening Nature Bazaar

It’s also promising to see fairs and festivals taking up the cause of the environment. An upcoming one is Dastkar’s eco friendly and organic products fair called The Evening Nature Bazaar, where Dang is participating.

Dang is a part of the billion dollars natural beauty products industry that is peering back into its backyard to find all the goodness available there, something her predecessors including Kama Ayurveda, Biotique and Forest Essentials have already done. The decision of saying no to parabens, sulphates, mineral oils, petrochemicals, silicones and other such chemicals is coming as a bold statement among beauty experts and beauty patrons. “Life comes a full circle. We took to chemicals in the first place to explore more, better and cheaper choices. Today we know better, therefore, we are switching to sustainable products to nurture our bodies,” she says.

Another eco-friendly echo is being heard from Karkardooma Village where hand-painted dustbins are replacing old ones. In an effort by Kala Drishti, a trust that promotes upcoming artists, free summer art camps for children are being run. These children are partaking in cleanliness drives and creating art out of waste as a run up to Environment Day.

In another effort, potters have gotten their livelihood back because of Harpreet Ahluwalia, founder of Earthly Creations, an organisation that makes eco- friendly pots. He found potters leaving their art as the remuneration was measly, but now many have gotten back to work, Ahluwalia tells us.

Another day, another chance to talk about what matters to the earth. Keeping the conversation clean and sustainable.