Goa-Mumbai cruise: Experts hope service will be a hit among tourists

Industry experts are hopeful that the Mumbai-Goa luxury cruise service will become a hit among tourists for its unique experience.

MUMBAI: Industry experts are hopeful that the Mumbai-Goa luxury cruise service will become a hit among tourists for its unique experience. Last week, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the service was likely to begin by September. On May 23, cruise ship ‘Angriya’ began its trial sail from Mumbai to Murmagao port. It started at around 5.30 pm and reached Murmagao at around 10.40 am the next day.

Everything worked out as planned and the cruise has passed all the tests and trials, Sea Eagle Cruises director Siddharth Newalkar told The Sunday Standard. This will be first passenger sail service between Mumbai and Goa after a gap of 26 years. A joint venture between Mumbai Port Trust and Angriya Sea Eagle Pvt Ltd, the cruise will operate between October and May, and will sail on alternate days.

“With this service, Mumbaikars’ holidays will begin as soon as they board the cruise. People will be able to have a unique experience. We are happy to be a part of this initiative,” Mumbai Port Trust  deputy chairperson Yashodhan Wanage said.

With cruise rides catching the imagination of tourists, the new cruise service between Mumbai and Goa is likely to be a big hit. According to a study outsourced by the Mumbai Port Trust, the cruise tourism potential on Mumbai-Goa route stands at 40 lakh passengers per season of which 30 lakh are expected to take the cruise from Mumbai.

Passengers will enjoy stunning views of Konkan and Goa coastline. There are seven categories of bookings, with the minimum fare starting at `7,500, which include two meals and brunch onboard.
The cruise will operate from Mumbai to Murmagaon on alternate day and will take at least 16 hours each way.

“Known as the Vegas of India, Goa has every possible attraction and thrill of adventure to completely delight every kind of tourists. The cruise service will certainly add to the delight and create a bundle of memories,” says Newalkar. 

