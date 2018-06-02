Home The Sunday Standard

How Mangaluru averted a copper smelting unit

In 1994, a group of environmentalists, fishermen and activists opposed the plant mulled by a Birla Group subsidiary

Published: 02nd June 2018 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of women protesting against the proposed plant at Kulai in Mangaluru, Karnataka

BENGALURU:Copper smelting units, even prior to the gruesome protest against the Sterlite unit in Tuticorin, have had a notorious history in countries which were being newly industrialised. One such smelting unit was planned 24 years ago along the coastline of Dakshina Kannada district. Unlike the infamous unit in the East Coast at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, a protest against which claimed 13 lives eventually leading to its shut down, the proposed unit at Kulai near Mangaluru in the West coast of Karnataka did not even see the light of the day.

It was in 1994, when a group of ‘eco-terrorists’, fishermen and activists joined hands against a unit proposed to be set up by Indo-Gulf Fertilisers and Chemicals Corporation Limited of the Birla Group. Opposition for the unit was immediate, as people of the region were quick in realising the impact the unit would have on local flora and fauna, and how it would affect fishermen.

Campaigns

While activists like Ravindranath Shanbhag and Somanath Nayak headed the campaign, the participation of Jnanpith award winner Shivaram Karanth ensured that the angst of local population is communicated to people in power.  Speaking to The Sunday Standard, Somanath Nayak of Nagarika Seva Trust said that the movement to prevent the factory was sustained due to the activities such as ‘Save Western Ghats Padayatra’, which had educated people on the importance of conservation. “There were many organisations which were working towards conservation and sustainable development. As a result, when people realised what the smelting units could do, they opposed it tooth and nail,” Nayak said.

Though there were efforts by some bureaucrats to approve the project by allotting land without public consultation, protests by activists and locals succeeded in convincing the government. Shivaram Karanth, who opposed it, contributed to the movement by penning several letters to the government explaining the fears of the people and the project’s impact on the environment.

Eco-terrorists

Another activist Ranjan Rao Y said that people had opposed the unit “only in theory”, as copper smelting units had a lot of bad reputation. “Massive investments were proposed during the period and Mangalore was being considered the new industrial hub as around `25,000 crore was to be invested the region,” Rao said, adding that the move was not anti-industry, but only against the type of industry.
Rao recalled how environmentalists who were opposed to the project were dubbed ‘eco-terrorists’ by the then Chief Minister H D Deve Gowda, who was keen on the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 