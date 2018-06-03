Home The Sunday Standard

Cash crunch spurs cost-cutting in Congress party

Shrinking income forces Grand Old Party to dramatically tighten its purse-strings ahead of State and Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Cost cutting, that dreaded phrase in corporate circles, has now hit India’s Grand Old Party. Starved of income after losing power in Delhi in 2014, and faced with a string of losses in State after State, the Congress has had cut costs drastically. Gone are the days when the party would splurge on meetings in exotic locales, running day-to-day affairs or even buying legislators to topple governments.

The successive decline in its income over the last four years has led to shrinking of budgets for meetings, celebrations, computer section, news watch, media department and other heads. Such is the cash crunch that jokes of the party even cutting down on chai-paani does the rounds of 24 Akbar Road.

An analysis of the income and expenditure details of India’s oldest political party shows that there has been a significant cut in allocations under these heads in 2016-17 as compared with the previous year.
For instance, the budget for meetings has almost halved from Rs 17.45 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 8.31 crore in 2016-17. Similarly, the party also drastically cut the expenditure on celebrations from Rs 4.9 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 23.75 lakh in 2016-17.

It is another matter that the party has not had much to celebrate over the past few years, and that it spent a massive amount to mark the 125th year of its existence. The party’s computer section,  used daily by workers, has also seen less money spent on it. In 2016-17, the expenditure was Rs 26.58 lakh while it was Rs 39.13 lakh. the previous year,  The media department, one of the important sections of the party organisation, has also cut down costs from Rs 28.10 lakh to almost half at Rs 14.74 lakh.

Office expenditure too witnessed a similar decline, coming down from Rs 57.8 lakh in 2015-16 to Rs 50.97 lakh in 2016-17.  Congress sources admitted that the party had been forced to tighten its belt in the past few years but said they had only curtailed “unnecessary expenditure.”

“There is hardly any cutting down in the expenditure which is necessary, but there is nothing wrong if money can be saved from unwanted expenses,” a party leader said. According to the ADR, which studies the income and expenditure of the political parties in the country, the income of the Congress party has seen a major decline in the last few years and this was reflected in its expenditure.

The total income of the party in 2014-15 was Rs 593.31 crore, which came down to Rs 261.56 crore in the next year (2015-16) and declined further to Rs 225.36 crore in 2016-17. Total expenditure also declined accordingly from Rs 765 cr in 2014-15 to Rs 193 crore in 2015-16. However, the total expenditure witnessed some rise during 2016-17 (Rs 321 crore) as the year saw many state elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress INC Congress party income

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 