Karl Antao’s sculpture titled a Seed called Transformation raises a very important thought, that of re-looking and introspection. Two fundamental practises that allow for greater understanding of human behaviour. His creation, like many others in the exhibition, In the Round, shows us our journey. It also throws light on the road ahead. As Anu Bajaj, Director of Gallery Art Positive, bringing five sculptors from different parts of the country, she is cognizant of how art helps us identify with each other.

As things are constantly changing, things are evolving to redefine themselves. “It has become necessary to learn and redo what we know, otherwise we tend to forget.” says Bajaj.

It’s craftsmanship and dexterity of creation that is being celebrated through In the Round. While clay, terracotta, bronze and ceramic are the most commonalty explored materials, enthusiasts are now showing astuteness towards unconventional ones such as alabaster, soapstone, glass, steel and others. “I really admire how the late Mrinalini Mukherjee used to make sculptures out of unconventional materials such as hemp, a species of vegetable fibre, creating an organic sculpture and yet offering such complex and convoluted ideas,” she says.

The other mediums that she thinks have rarely been given their due are terracotta, paper pulp and plastic. Therefore, these have been shown in the exhibition. Arun Kumar HG and Jagannath Panda’s Disorder and Metropolis use plastic toys. “Arun Kumar uses plastic toys and creates an earth shaped form full of man made things, overflowing in no order speaking of a dystopian world whereas Panda’s work refers to the rampant urbanization that has led to environmental devastation,” she says.

Fear by GR Iranna is made of terracotta and is a conceptual work that evokes subconsciousinterferences through the symbolic evocation of fear referencing to damage/breakage. “Iranna has used the material very cleverly here as both the concept and the medium evoke a sense of fragility and thus creating a fear of rapture and damage,” she says.

What began as a representational art form, in time, sculptures metamorphosed into abstract versions, toeing the line of a different sensibility. But like all art forms, this one too, has a majour role to play in public discourse as a mirror to the happenings around. Having said that, it’s still facing threat in certain parts of the world. Artists are grappling with livelihood issues as the focus seems to be on drawings and painting. “There is the issue of scale, size and materiality and moreover the praxis that is involved in the creation of any sculpture. For sculptors to translate an idea into action, involves a gruelling process. I do not imply that painting or any other form isn’t; it is materializing and Modelling one’s idea into three-dimensionality is what creates some pressure,” says Bajaj.

She points out another thing. How we picture sculptures as something substantial and lofty needs to change. On view till March 15, from 11 am to 7 pm, Gallery Art Positive, Lado Sarai.