HYDERABAD : The notion ‘Doctors prescribe unnecessary tests or medicines’ is widely prevalent in society. And, this is one aspect medical fraternity wants to resolve. Recently, doctors and heads of major private hospitals for the first time held a conference to discuss loss of trust on doctors, its far reaching consequences and what should be done about it. CARE Hospitals chairman Dr B Soma Raju said fundamental requirement in medicine is patient’s well being and to restore him/her to best of possibilities. “For that, we need to trust each other. Right from the words we speak, the trust and healing component begins.”

Explaining the threat that loss of trust poses, Apollo Hospitals president Dr K Hari Prasad said destruction of trust could lead to the more expensive American model of healthcare. “You talked about tests being done in India. I can challenge you they do 100 times more tests in the US. And the reason is simple, they want to defend themselves against any litigation. I think trust is not going to come back unless all of us will work together,” Dr Hari Prasad said.