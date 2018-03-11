HYDERABAD : Even today, Telangana Police is heavily dependent on human intelligence. Police informers in districts affected by Left-Wing extremism are rewarded on par with the basic pay of Superintendents of Police or Additional Superintendents of Police — anything between Rs 15,000 and Rs 39,000 a month. Highly placed sources tell The New Indian Express that informers are usually graded into three different categories based on personal habits and character. Depending on that benefits are given in the form of school admissions for children of informers or their family, benefits in government schemes, electronic gadgets or medical and health benefits. In several cases, money is also di tributed in a phased manner.

According to these sources, several police wings are understood to be spending huge amounts — in crores of rupees — on informers in return for crucial information. District police reportedly cultivate informers by encouraging youngsters and retired employees to set up NGOs, orphanages and youth organisations. Sources say the police provide huge sums as donations to these organisations. Later, on the pretext of collecting funds for their NGO, these informers visit residents of offenders and collect details.

“Informers and technology are like are two eyes in monitoring Maoist menace across districts,” says a senior police officer who coordinates with different teams in tracking the movement of ultra-left activists. “Technology is important to us. But, information brought by informers help understand their future plans, illegal activities committed and thereby plan operations,” he said. “Family members of each informer gets around Rs 15,000 to Rs 39,000 per month. This is equivalent to what an IPS officer holding the rank of SP or Additional SP gets.”

However, the high-risk job comes with its own perils. Recently, a resident from Khammam, was killed allegedly by Maoists for being an informer. He had reportedly obtained ‘facilities’ from the police for tipping them off on the activities and movements of left-wing extremists. Similar tactics are used in the city too. According to sources, Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad police have hired a total of at least 50 informers to get information regarding notorious offenders.