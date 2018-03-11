KOCHI: Kerala is all set to launch ‘Navachetana’ — a literacy programme for members of the SC community — in 100 SC colonies this month as part of its efforts to achieve total literacy. It is on the basis of the State Literacy Mission’s survey that the 100 educationally backward colonies were chosen for the project. The survey was conducted by the district literacy missions involving public representatives, students belonging to the SC community and social workers. Regional literacy committees have also been formed for implementing the project.

The literacy programme will be implemented under the leadership of the local bodies with the cooperation of the residents of the colonies. The cooperation of social workers, government and non-government agencies will be sought for the success of the programme, said Literacy Mission PRO Pradeep Kumar.

The duration of the literacy programme will be four months. The people who complete the course will qualify for Class IV and Class VII equivalency courses. As per the plan, 20 students will be admitted to a study centre. If the number of students increase, more study centres and instructors will be provided, he said.

Total literacy

As per the UNESCO guidelines, a state can be considered completely literate if it achieves 90 per cent literacy. Though Kerala has achieved complete literacy there are 18 lakh illiterates in the state, according to the 2011 Census. Most of the illiterates are in the coastal belt and tribal areas.