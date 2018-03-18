Adoptive parents in India are usually reluctant to take in children with special needs and those who are above six years of age | Express

NEW DELHI: Like any other child of her age, Pihu (name changed), 8, was lively and naughty. She played and interacted with all other children in the adoption centre where she was kept. Except that she suffers from thalassemia trait, making her mildly anaemic.

Because of this “abnormality,” prospective adoptive parents in India shunned her after seeing her profile. But luck finally smiled on Pihu last year when a couple from Spain took her as their daughter.

Pihu’s story is not a one-off. About 1,000 ‘special needs’ children with adoption agencies are largely ignored by domestic couples looking to adopt a child. Even a minor or easily manageable health condition is enough to make prospective parents squirm. But adoptive parents from abroad have no such qualms.

Data from the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) under the Union Women and Child Development Ministry show that adoption of Indian children by foreigners and NRI parents has seen a remarkable growth.

In 2017-18, 552 children from India were adopted by foreign nationals, a rise of 10 per cent over the previous year.

The maximum number of adoptions is by couples from the US, Italy and Spain followed by Malta and the UAE. The trend was similar last year.

Nearly 60 per cent of the children adopted by foreigners were ‘special needs’ with varying degrees of mental or physical disabilities. As many as 90 per cent were above six years of age — the two most significant criteria that adoptive parents in India are picky about.

“This contrast is sharp but we are happy that there has been a quantum jump in adoption by foreigners and NRIs after the 2015 adoption guidelines came into force,” CARA chief executive officer Deepak Kumar said.

A change of rules in 2015 made it easier for foreign nationals to adopt special needs and older children. They are now moved sooner to the list of prospective adoptive children for foreign nationals if they are not chosen by Indians.

“Even earlier, foreigners were ready to take special needs children. Now it has become a little easier for them,” said Kumar.

