SRINAGAR: There is a surge in infiltration attempts by militants along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir despite security forces, particularly the Army, taking a tough posture. In one estimate more than 250 armed militants have broken through the LoC since 2016.

Infiltration attempts began this winter in January itself because the snowfall was scantier than usual and the passes were not blocked, according a defence official. In most years infiltration attempts are noticed from March-April when the snow begins to melt in the upper reaches along the LoC.

The official said intelligence reports listed 16 attempts made by militants to sneak into the state in this January.

On January 15, the Army foiled a major infiltration attempt in Uri sector. Five heavily armed militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, said to be part of a fidayeen group, were killed.

According to defence sources, at least five to 10 militants have sneaked in from across the LoC so far this year. The main routes are through Bandipora, Baramulla and Gurez districts of North Kashmir.

A security official there was a steady increase in infiltration attempts since 2015.

In the last year, a majority of militants infiltrating from across the LoC belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The Jaish militants have taken front stage in the Valley after the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen suffered heavy casualties after security forces began ‘Operation All Out’ last year. The Jaish militants carried out fidayeen attacks on security camps. The latest was the attack on the military station in Sunjwan this February.

An Army official said it is impossible to ensure zero infiltration because of the porous and difficult terrain along the LoC and IB.

He said the forces are using electronic gadgets such as sensors and night vision devices to detect the movement of infiltrating militants. The army has also intensified patrolling.