Home The Sunday Standard

Poor response to UG seats for students with disabilities

 Reservation is course-wise in a college and there's visually no demand among PwD students for a number of courses. 

Published: 06th May 2018 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University was among the first few universities in the country which implemented the Rights of Person with Disability Act, 2016. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Despite efforts to fill seats reserved for students with disabilities, the number of such candidates who took admissions for undergraduate courses in 2017-18 stood no more than 2 per cent of the 56,000 seats in the offing. Of the total 56,000 seats in DU’s 60-odd constituted colleges, 5 per cent (2,800 seats) is reserved for PwD students. According to DU’s Equal Opportunity Cell, about 600-700 PwD category students had enrolled for undergraduate courses last year.

Seats at undergraduate level are reserved college-wise. Though there's immense rush in some colleges, many seats go vacant because there are no takers in other colleges. Also, reservation is course-wise in a college and there's visually no demand among PwD students for a number of courses. DU was among the first few universities in the country which implemented the Rights of Person with Disability Act, 2016, raising the quota from 3 per cent to 5 per cent. But, the percentage of PwD admissions (564) in 2016, when the quota was limited to 3 per cent, was nearly the same. 

“To ensure equity, the reservation for PwD category students is maintained course-wise. The low percentage is due to less demand for certain courses among the aspirants belonging to the category. That is why a shortfall is observed in total,” says Anil K Aneja, OSD of Delhi University’s Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC).  

Fortunately, the admission scenario is not the same at the postgraduate level where there are about 9,000 seats in the offing, he added. Of the 5 per cent reserved seats (450) for the PwD category, about 255 aspirants took admission last year and 196 in 2016, according to records with the EOC.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DU UG courses UG admissions students with disabilities

Comments

More from this section

Repeat offenders in fake universities list hints at UGC’s laxity

Shahi Imam draws a veil over Jama Masjid facelift plan

New plates of sensorial minimalism

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats