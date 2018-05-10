Home The Sunday Standard

Panoramic view for passengers in express trains

Soon passengers travelling in AC coaches of express trains will have a panoramic view of outside sceneries through window glass, as the Railways have decided to replace the split-side windows.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Soon passengers travelling in AC coaches of express trains will have a panoramic view of outside sceneries through window glass, as the Railways have decided to replace the split-side windows with the continuous glass window.

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has rolled out the first prototype of the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier coach made with the continuous window glass. Besides a swanky look, the continuous window glass will enable passengers to have an aesthetic experience of the scenic routes.

As part of the plan to innovate coach designs, the ICF has fitted the vertical window glass in the coach continuously. “Each AC coach has nine windows. The gap between two windows normally fitted with aluminium sheets is now replaced with the vertical glasses. In the event of damage to window glass, only a small portion of glass will get affected since the window is not made of single glass,” explained a senior official of ICF.

The additional provision of vertical glass in AC three-tier coaches has increased the coach production cost by one per cent and thereby the overall AC coach production cost works to `2 crore per coach.
The ICF has manufactured about 2,503 coaches for 2017-18, out of which 170 are AC coaches. For 2016-17, the production unit built 245 AC coaches comprising first class AC, two-tier 2nd AC, three-tier AC and chair car variants.

Official sources said though initially the continuous window glass was mainly meant for premier trains, the Railways have decided to introduce such coaches on scenic and tourist attractive routes. “Apart from third AC, the additional feature will be introduced in chair car and other AC coaches.”

Railways have already rolled out premier Vistadome coach built with glass roof with rotatable chairs and larger side window glasses. It costs `3.5 crore to manufacture a Vistadome coach. Railways are planning to introduce such premier coaches on popular routes.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Integral Coach Factory AC coaches

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

After lip-smacking jaggery, tribal honey takes Marayoor to fame

Dial 100 receives 25 distress calls from women every hour in Madya Pradesh

Japan keen to ramp up projects in Northeast states

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate