Home The Sunday Standard

After lip-smacking jaggery, tribal honey takes Marayoor to fame

Marayoor in Kerala was already known for its ‘Marayoor Jaggery’, produced traditionally by farmers here.

Published: 13th May 2018 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

A worker making value-added products from the honey the tribals collected from the forest in Marayoor, Kerala | Express

IDUKKI: Marayoor in Kerala was already known for its ‘Marayoor Jaggery’, produced traditionally by farmers here. Now, the region is gaining more attention for the zingy, aromatic wild honey collected by the tribals inhabiting the forest ranges here. To boost tribal products, the Forests Department has joined hands with the Forest Protection Committee for the task of bringing the honey — known for its high nutritional content — collected by the tribals into the market, ending the ongoing practice of middlemen procuring the honey from tribals for a paltry amount.

“The tribal people cannot travel and place their produce in big markets beyond the local shandy. Since they were also reluctant to return home with unsold goods, they used to get short-changed for the honey they collected after strenuous efforts. Hence, we felt integrating farmers into the market system will certainly help them overcome their inhibitions in interacting with the outside world and enable them to improve economically,” said George Neriyamparambil, Range Officer, Marayoor.

He said the wild honey collected from the forest was said to have extraordinary medicinal properties. “Ayurveda and Siddha medicines use only raw honey as beneficial enzymes are retained in it. Tribals give their children raw siruthen made by small dammer bees collected in summer before the monsoon sets in,” he said.

“However, lack of knowledge regarding the scientific collection, processing and value addition of the honey was a problem in marketing. So, an initiative to collect honey scientifically and process it in hygienic conditions was taken up. The Marayoor Sandalwood division jointly with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra here took up the task of imparting scientific knowledge of honey processing,” George said.

A team comprising 35 tribals were trained on scientific collection of honey, thus ensuring an alternative employment for them as well. “The honey collected by them is processed and made into value-added products by mixing other forest produce such as wild kanthari mulaku (bird’s eye chilli), wild ginger and wild gooseberries. The products collected by tribes and sold through Ecoshops located across Marayoor are so popular that some are in short supply. The activities empowered the tribes to a great extent,” George said.

The products are kept for sale from this week at the tribes market set up by the Forests Department in Marayoor.  The officer said the department also has plans to make beauty products from the bee wax by mixing it with coconut oil, and sell it via Ecoshops.

Not just the honey

  • The products collected by tribes are sold through Ecoshops across Marayoor. They have gained immense popularity

  • Value-added products using the honey are made by mixing wild kanthari mulaku (red chilli), wild ginger and wild gooseberries with the honey

  • Plan on to make beauty products from bee wax by mixing it with coconut oil

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Dial 100 receives 25 distress calls from women every hour in Madya Pradesh

Japan keen to ramp up projects in Northeast states

Rs 10 coin turns ‘khota sikka’ in Chhattisgarh, banks indifferent

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate