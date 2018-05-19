Low death, birth rates; large workforce. What next?

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With mortality and fertility rates nearly touching saturation point and migration playing a critical role in shaping the future, the state is witnessing an advanced demographic transition.That the Kerala model of economic development and its human development index have been hailed over the years brings out the stark contrast.

A policy brief - titled ‘Impact of Mortality and Fertility Transitions in Kerala on Migration and Its Implications for the State’s Economy’ - prepared by the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID) and the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) calls for gender sensitive investments by the state and the Centre to equip the native population for the international labour market.

Prepared in the backdrop of the decline in both international and domestic migration from Kerala, the policy brief indicates Africa will be the new sought-after destination for the state’s workforce in the coming decade with West Asia reaching a saturation point.

To tackle challenges, it also called for a multi-pronged strategy - including equipping the native population for the global market, creating employment opportunities within the state, addressing the issues related to the ageing population and reintegrating the returning emigrants. It also called for expanding the scope of NORKA to a Department of Migrant Affairs to manage the heavy in-migration.

According to CMID executive director Benoy Peter, the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Kerala dipped to 10 in 2016, while the national IMR was 34.Life expectancy at birth has improved to 72.2 years for male and 78.2 years for female during 2011-15 from around 44.2 years and 48.1 years respectively during the ‘50-’60s.

Further, the state’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has dipped to 1.6 and, worryingly, negative growth rates are being observed in the case of the young population (0-14 years) during the past three decades due to the combined effect of the reduction in mortality and fertility rates.

