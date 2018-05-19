Home The Sunday Standard

NHRC portal to tie up with 3.5 Lakh common service centres

The National Human Rights Commission will take help of a pan-India network of around 3.5 lakh Common Service Centers for launching its portal so that it can reach out to a larger audience.

Published: 19th May 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

NEW DELHI:  The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will take help of a pan-India network of around 3.5 lakh Common Service Centers for launching its portal so that it can reach out to a larger audience. As part of a pilot project, 750 Common Service Centres across the country would be covered to kick start the plan in the next one month.

The NHRC is tying up with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as the Common Services Centers (CSC) scheme is a part of the Digital India programme. “We are in talks with the ministry regarding the project. The prime motive of the scheme is that we think it will boost the NHRC’s presence amongst the general public. Also, the portals will create awareness,” said an NHRC official closely involved with the programme.

According to officials, a CSC manager would be given some stipulated fee, which is yet to be decided, for informing visitors at these areas about the NHRC and its role. If need arises, the person incharge can help out anyone who is trying to approach the NHRC with grievances. From January to April 2018, the NHRC has received around 18,607 complaints from across the country ranging from issues such as custodial death, death in police encounters to bonded labour.

Under PM Modi’s pet project Digital India, the CSCs are the digital access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services to citizens. These facilities mostly cater to the people in areas where computers and Internet are negligible or mostly absent.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Human Rights Commission NHRC Online portal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Internal complaints panel still out of sight in TN colleges

Selaiyur youth turn trash-ridden govt plot into playground

Now, a luxurious motorhome for Telangana CM to campaign for 2019 polls

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex