Home The Sunday Standard

Over 15,000 college teachers may lose jobs in Telangana

Going by AICTE’s new student-faculty ratio, 25% of the teaching staff will be eased out before new academic year begins

Published: 19th May 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD:Qualified and experienced teachers, numbering between 6,000 and 7,000, had their services terminated or they were forced to resign from private professional colleges in Hyderabad before the beginning of the new academic year.This is being seen as a consequence of the implementation of a new student-faculty ratio (SFR) of 1:20 by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for academic year 2018-19. The ratio was earlier 1:15 in private and self-financing engineering colleges for BE, B Tech, B Arch, MBA, MCA and hotel management courses.

Pan-India, at least 1.5 lakh qualified and experienced teachers will lose jobs on account of the “irrationally decreased” SFR, allege teachers. In Telangana, at least 15,000 teachers are likely to become unemployed by the  end of this month.As per the new SFR, 25 per cent of the existing faculty has to be laid off. As many as 60,000 teachers are registered with JNTU-H. Teachers allege that college managements are taking advantage of the new rule and laying off nearly 50 per cent of the staff.

“The general rule is that faculty members with least experience should be terminated, but the managements are forcing even those with 15 to 20 years of experience to resign or are just handing them pink slips. The catch is that they will hire new staff at a lower pay. It is evident that for these managements running a college is nothing but a business,” said KM Karthik, founder of All India Private College Employees Union (AIPCEU).

Balakrishna Reddy, president of Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association (TTIEA) said the indiscriminate layoff of teachers particularly, senior staff “who have both experience and qualification” was being done as they are paid the highest.

Earlier in March, AIPCEU and TTIEA had approached the Supreme Court and even submitted a representation to AICTE. “With no response from the AICTE, we have decided to approach the apex court  again. Last time, we had to withdraw the PIL because the chief justice refused to hear it. This time we are hopeful of positive action,” he added.

The process of downsizing the staff began in April in nearly 80 private engineering colleges in the city and will be over before new academic year commences in June. A college at Moinabad on the city’s outskirts sacked 25 faculty members just in a month. Recounting his ordeal, a lecturer of the college said that he was informed orally that his services were not required. “No written intimation was given. I was just orally informed on April 18. Moreover, they held back our original certificates and nor did they give me relieving letter because of which I lost a few job opportunities. They did not even pay me salary for three months. They have left me with no option,” he said.

While colleges have been slashing down the SFR post-haste, it is worth noting that no modification has been made to the fee structure. Colleges claim that they spend nearly 70 per cent of their revenue on payment of salaries which  they can save now.

“Students who are in the first year will be paying the same fee for the next four years but will have fewer faculty members. Instead of eight teachers they will have six to teach them eight subjects. But no government has modified the fee structure while changing the SFR,” said Karthik, who rued that while taking cognizance of the trust and societies that run private engineering colleges and reducing the SFR, the AICTE has failed to consider students’ plight. By this arrangement, the top-ranking colleges or the Tier-1  colleges, which charge the highest fee, will also make money. With nearly half of the teaching staff being shown the door, and new faculty being brought in, teachers feel it will have a direct impact on the quality of teaching.

Till now, NIRF rankings have been based on the 1:15 faculty-student ratio, and the NAAC and NBA accreditations are, in turn, based on these rankings. With the new SFR in place, these accreditations will become invalid.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Internal complaints panel still out of sight in TN colleges

Selaiyur youth turn trash-ridden govt plot into playground

Now, a luxurious motorhome for Telangana CM to campaign for 2019 polls

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex