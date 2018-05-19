Home The Sunday Standard

Shadow of partially collapsed flyover hangs over Kolkata locality residents

The Varanasi flyover collapse has brought back dark memories of the 2016 Kolkata tragedy among the locals, who perpetually live in fear due to the government’s indecisiveness in demolishing the partially collapsed structure that menacingly stands in a dense area. 

KOLKATA: The Varanasi flyover collapse has brought back dark memories of the 2016 Kolkata tragedy among the locals, who perpetually live in fear due to the government’s indecisiveness in demolishing the partially collapsed structure that menacingly stands in a dense area. “Despite the government’s promise to demolish the structure, no headway has been made. Parts of the unfinished flyover still hang dangerously on Vivekananda Road, under which over 100 shopkeepers run makeshift businesses,” says Posta resident Vivek Ram, who spent two months at the hospital recovering from his leg injury.

Two years ago on March 31, a portion of the Vivekananda flyover had collapsed, taking down with it 27 lives. “To avoid the unfinished flyover, many take a detour even if it means an additional 2 km. Nothing is more precious than life,” businessman Ankit Jain says.Though 16 people associated with the flyover construction, including 10 officials of Hyderabad-based IVRCL, were jailed, they all got bail. The state government had formed an expert panel from IIT-Kharagpur to evaluate the construction. The panel found everything— from the design to the raw materials used, alignment of the structuret and supervision—was faulty.

Yet, the government is dillydallying on going ahead with demolition. “The government spent over `200 crore on construction of the flyover. Now, with high debt left behind by the Left Front government, shelling out another `100 crore for demolition may be an issue,” a PWD official said.“Also, some are scared that if the demolition backfires and the structure collapses on the congested buildings, more lives may be lost. It will bring further ignominy to the government. The flyover has become an albatross around our neck,” he added. 

Local resident Rajesh Kumar concurred, “Any collapse on this road that is lined on both sides by densely-inhabited old buildings, will cause more deaths.”  Public disillusionment has made local politicians fearful of losing support. “I fear the BJP might take benefit of people’s  anger,” a Trinamool Congress leader says.
While the indecisiveness continues, the unfinished structure remains a ticking time bomb.

