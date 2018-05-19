Wheeling in futuristic furniture 

Ayesha Singh By

NEW DELHI: Ingenuity is a master creator. The artistry that germinates from it, sets a preamble for greater inventiveness. So we make themselves comfortable in a sofa fitted into the rear of a Mercedes car, you know someone has been thinking deep. Similarly, there are desks made from car trunk lids, suspension pieces fashioned into lamps, truck springs re-constructed into bar stools, truck beds into bookshelves and the works. Welcome to the world of car inspired marvels that Anchal and Anand Kashyap, the founders of Carniture, have put together, one nut and bolt at a time.

The brand name Carniture fits the subtext of their concept rather well. Car parts have been used lock, stock, and barrel, and no stone has been left unturned to exploit the potential of this theme based furniture concept. “I visited many car shows and exhibitions worldwide. There would always be a corner for automobile art and all so inspiring. Even while going to people’s houses, restaurants, night clubs and party places, I would look at furniture and imagine how it could be rebuilt using car parts,” says Anand.

Workshops were his Mecca where he would fish for automotive scrap before spending hours with his denters and mechanics to turn them into furniture. He used everything he could lay his hands on—engine blocks, crankshafts, pistons, camshafts, the rear potion of the entire cars, scooters and others. In all this, the overarching thought of recycling always loomed. They support green living by not using trees to make furniture.

The seeds of what Anand has grown to love so much, were sown when he was a child. Born and brought up in Germany, his exposure to cars was frequent. His father owned a petrol pump, and also sold pre-owned cars. Often, he would bring a different car home. On weekends, Anand would help out at the pump helping people refuel. He would see all kinds of cars come in and from there, he became even more fascinated. His dream now was to become an automobile engineer.

In 1988, at age 16, Anand joined BMW in Germany as an apprentice, post which he become a BMW certified technician. His dream had now come true. His first car was a Mitsubishi Galant that his parents previously owned. He used that till he could buy his own car in 1991—a 1979 VW Golf D Series I. In one of the projects, while training at BMW in Germany, he was asked to create a tool out of car parts which could be used at home. “Living in Bavaria, the Mecca of Beer and Oktoberfest, I decided to create a beer bottle opener out of an inlet valve of an engine and a cylinder head nut. That innovation won me the first price. It still sits on my office desk as reminder of my passion,” he says with a smile.

The couple is now looking at collaborating with the Government with respects to creation of children’s theme parks, recycling of old cars/two wheelers, besides generating export overseas and creating employment for underprivileged by their involvement for better commercial outcomes.

Anchal and Anand clearly have miles to go before they sleep.

Quickly then...

Design mecca?

Milan

A thing you’ve been thinking of creating?

A snooker table out of a vintage car

What makes you angry?

Being late

A habit you’ve successfully changed?

Quit smoking

Biggest triumph?

A garden swing out of the rear potion of a car A virtue you wish you had?

Being an extrovert