Only Centre can decide on talks with militants: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta

Amidst speculation that the Ramzan ceasefire may pave the way for dialogue with separatists, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said the call had to be taken by the Centre. 

Published: 27th May 2018 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

SRI NAGAR: Amidst speculation that the Ramzan ceasefire may pave the way for dialogue with separatists, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said the call had to be taken by the Centre. 
“It has to be decided by the Centre and home ministry. There is no role of the State government in this regard,” Gupta, who took over after the massive April 30 Cabinet reshuffle, told The Sunday Standard. 
Following the May 16 announcement of the unilateral ceasefire, security forces have stopped active anti-militancy operations, including intelligence-based Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in Kashmir. Although militants have carried out some grenade attacks, the truce has provided much needed relief to the common man. 

The ceasefire “is a good thing. We respect every religion. However, the other side should also show respect to the ceasefire and halt their activities. It cannot be a one-side affair,” Gupta said, adding that  there should be permanent ceasefire, and militants should join the mainstream to ensure lasting peace in the State. 

He said the State government would review amnesty granted to first time stone pelters in Valley. “The amnesty is given to a person to give him a chance to reform so that he does not commit the mistakes again. If the person again commits the same mistake, then there is no fun of giving amnesty to him or other such elements,” he said. 

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in November last year announced amnesty for 9000 first time stone pelters in the Valley. The International Border has been witnessing intense Pakistani shelling and firing since May 15. At least 10 civilians and two border guards were killed. However, Gupta said the government does not intend to relocate border residents. “We are constructing community bunkers for the people, where they can take refuge during firing and mortar shelling.” 

On the rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomad girl in Kathua, he said, “These type of incidents should not take place. There should be zero tolerance to such incidents. The girl should get the justice and perpetrators of the crime should be severely punished.” he said.  After taking over as Deputy CM, Gupta had stirred a controversy by stating that Kathua rape was a minor incident. “We should not give much importance to it,” he had said.   

