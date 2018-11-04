In Chhattisgarh, BJP sets its poll hopes on ‘Raman raj’

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR : The ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh has tailored its campaign around ‘Raman par vishwas, Kamal sang vikas’ — its slogan in the poll-bound state.The party is hopeful that the catchphrase will not only help convey the accomplishments of Raman Singh, its longest serving chief minister bidding for a fourth term, to the people but also serve as a bulwark against the Opposition offensive.

Despite having a weak political team at his disposal, Singh’s image continues to tower above all else and a stable government on his watch has ensured the party is on a strong footing in its bid to win a fresh mandate. BJP’s poll strategists are of opinion that Singh remains the party’s face in the state, as there are no alternatives who can rival his track record.

Political analysts said the Modi wave of 2014 might well be on the wane this time, but the influence and sway that Singh holds among voters remain undiminished. “Modi is not as popular among tribals and Scheduled Castes as Singh. But the BJP looks better prepared and more organised under the CM, who is spearheading its poll campaign,” said Parivesh Mishra, a political analyst said.