Home The Sunday Standard

India, Japan collaborate to counter China’s sway 

This was the first Indo-Japanese venture to build a rail system in another country.

Published: 04th November 2018 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe after a Joint Press Statement in Tokyo. Modi was in Japan for a two-day visit from October 28 to 29 | pti

NEW DELHI: IN June 2018, a joint venture between Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. and India’s Larsen &  Toubro won a contract Dhaka MRT Line 6, Bangladesh’s first mass rapid transit system. 
Financed with aid from the Japanese government, the 20 km long line with 16 stations from Uttara North to Motijheel is expected to alleviate congestion and air pollution in Dhaka, which has a population of over 15 million.

Marubeni, already involved in several railway projects in Bangladesh, including a 2011 contract to supply 11 diesel locomotive carriages to the state-backed Bangladesh Railway, said the joint venture  “will not only strive to participate in more urban railway projects, but also in other infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.” 

This was the first Indo-Japanese venture to build a rail system in another country. But earlier, Marubeni and L&T also tied up to build two power plants in Bangladesh.  Earlier, it was announced that India and Japan will join hands to set up a $250 million LNG import terminal in Sri Lanka, the first collaboration to counter China’s growing influence. And the two nations also set up a massive project to jointly fund and build hospitals, roads, and other infrastructure in several African nations. 

In an obvious pushback against China’s massive belt and road initiative, India, Japan and lately the US have ramped up initiatives of their own to offer an alternative to President Xi Jinping’s grand plan to connect China with Europe and Africa by road and by sea.  India is trying for while to connect its northeastern states with Southeast Asia as part of the Act East policy, which calls for growing economic and cultural connectivity between northeastern states with the ASEAN region through a grid of connected roads, ports, airports, and power and telecommunication projects. But different political and economic priorities of the countries involved have ensured erratic progress at best. 

But things appear likely to change. At the first South Asia Regional Connectivity Conference in New Delhi, Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale spelt out India’s vision for the region, and caustically remarked that ‘trade, not tension’ should be the mantra for regional prosperity.  Attended by over 300 stakeholders, the conference was also addressed by US and Japanese ambassadors. For the belt and road, it’s pushback time.  

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-Japan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp