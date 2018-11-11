Home The Sunday Standard

‘Production of Defence equipment helping SMEs’

Around 14,000 components of the weapons system are made in the country by over 200 manufacturers, Patil said. 

Published: 11th November 2018 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

MUMBAI: Indigenisation of defence manufacturing is helping Small and Medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in India scale global heights, Jayant Patil, Member of the Board (Defence) and senior executive vice-president, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has said.

The K-9 Vajra-T self-propelled gun, which was inducted into the Army on Friday, is being developed by L&T in partnership with South Korea’s Hanwha Land Systems. Defence Minister Nirmala said in her speech on Friday that although the first batch of 10 guns was imported from South Korea and assembled here, the next 90 guns would be largely manufactured indigenously.   

Around 14,000 components of the weapons system are made in the country by over 200 manufacturers, Patil said. 

“Even the initial systems, which were expected to be completely imported from Korea and assembled at the L&T facility at Hazira, had around 20% indigenous components,” Patil said. Vajra system owes its firing accuracy to the control system, which is indigenously developed. 

“Indian people can understand Indian conditions better and hence, achieve qualitative superiority,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Larsen & Toubro Jayant Patil SMEs Defence Equipment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp