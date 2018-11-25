Burial site of John Allen Chau identified by recce team at North Sentinel Island

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

PORT BLAIR: Furthering the investigation into the death of American citizen John Allen Chau, 27, at the isolated North Sentinel island, a team consisting of officials from Police, Forest and Tribal Welfare departments, and Coast Guard conducted a second round of recce to the island on Saturday.

The team also took two alleged accused who are in police custody.

According to highly-placed sources, the accused have identified the site where they had reportedly seen the tribes burying Chau’s body. The police department, however, has not fixed any date for retrieving the body.

The team left in the morning to ascertain the route and possible circumstances of Chau’s killing and returned in the evening. “Elaborate discussions on the possible circumstances that could have led to the killing of Chau were also held by the team, said SSP (South Andaman), Vijay Singh on Saturday.