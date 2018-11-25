Home The Sunday Standard

First river-linking project coming undone?

According to water resources ministry, they are unable to find land adjoining to Panna Tiger reserve.

Published: 25th November 2018 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

river

Image used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI:  Country's  first river interlinking project connecting Ken and Betwa rivers to provide water to Bundelkhand region in UP and Madhya Pradesh is back to drawing board with Union water resources ministry approaching the ministry of environment and forest to relax conditions imposed as part of forest clearance accorded in May 2017 for diversion of forest in the Panna Tiger reserve (PTR).

The problem before the water resources ministry, which is implementing the project, is one of the conditions imposed by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) while according Stage-I clearance to the project. The committee had recommended that the project proponent and state government should consider equivalent non-forest area (6,017 ha) adjoining to PTR from the revenue and private land and add to the PTR as a part of core/corridor (for tiger movement) with other areas or satellite core area.

According to water resources ministry, they are unable to find land adjoining to PTR.

“The land adjacent to PTR has many villages and we can relocate those villagers just for expansion of PTR. We cannot provide land adjacent to PTR,” said source in the water resources ministry. “The ministry has now asked the environment ministry that whatever land adjacent to PTR we can get, we will give. For rest, we are allowed to give double the degraded forest land for carrying compensatory afforestation. We want relaxing partly one of the conditions.

Based on our communication, now joint verification is happening at PTR,” the sources added. The damage the project can cause to big cats was highlighted by the environment ministry committee in March 2017, saying Panna is emerging as an important source population of tiger in the entire landscape and the proposed project will certainly cause alarming habitat loss and fragmentation to the entire tiger population in the landscape.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panna Tiger reserve river interlinking project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp