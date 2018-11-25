Home The Sunday Standard

Li’l green fingers that sow so good

If your kids have green fingers, and you are looking for a place to keep them merrily engaged in sowing and growing plants, then look no further. Gurugram-based SowGood is hosting a workshop Let’s Grow: Planting and Composting Workshop for Children to explain the process of farming and composting to them. “SowGood is a community where we believe children should stay connected with nature, despite our urban lifestyle. We believe children should not forget that their favourite chips are made using potatoes, and if they want, they can grow it themselves,” says Pragati Chaswal, founder, SowGood. 

The two-hour workshop will introduce children to the basics of organic farming, identification of winter crop and seeds, sowing method, and making a vegetable planter of his/her choice.“At SowGood farm, almost everything is done by children with the help of field experts. From preparing the soil to deciding what to sow where, taking care of the crop as it grows naturally, facing challenges and finding solutions to overcome them; children lead the journey of a seed as it becomes food.

And along the way, they learn more about life than just growing vegetables,” she adds. The process of learning the journey of food, from farm to fork, teaches them patience, passion, resilience, co-existence, intuition, teamwork and gratitude. “It is our first such workshop in Gurugram.

We also have weekly farming sessions spread over six months; children come once a week to take part in farming and learning about crop care. These sessions give hands-on experience to children,” says Chaswal.

In the offing is a Scarecrow Workshop to be held for children above 8 years on December 8 at SowGood’s Chhatarpur Learning Farm. “It is an immersive three-hour workshop art and craft workshop with artist Tanu Prakash Khandual where children will learn to make a scarecrow with the reusable material, mostly old clothes,” says Chaswal.

Let’s Grow! Basics of planting and composting
Date: November 25  
Place: DLF-1, Arjun Marg, Gurugram
Fees:  `250/person
Time: 9.30 am-11.30 am
Call: + 91 98103 10317

