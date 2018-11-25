Mayawati terms build up in Ayodhya as gimmick by BJP to hide failures

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former CM of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati charged the ruling BJP with hatching a conspiracy to divert people’s attention from real issues plaguing the country by raking up temple issue yet again. Reacting to the huge congregation of Ram devotees in Ayodhya on Sunday, Mayawati while addressing media persons here on Saturday claimed that the ruling party was trying to hide its failures on all fronts behind the temple issue as they knew that they were losing the ongoing elections in all five states.

Continuing her scathing attack on the BJP, the BSP chief wondered if temple was on BJP’s mind, why did it wait for four and half years. She added that the programmes of the VHP and Shiv Sena in Ayodhya on Sunday were part of a well thought out strategy and a bigger plot hatched by the BJP. “Whatever their associates like Shiv Sena and VHP are doing is part of their conspiracy,” she said and urged the Supreme Court to decided the vexed title suit related to Ram temple at the earliest.

Pointing out that the BJP government, led by PM Modi, had failed to deliver even half of the promises it made while seeking votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati claimed that it will loss State polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh due to the failures of the governments at the Centre and in states. “They know that they won’t be back in saddle. So to divert attention from their failures, they raised Ram Mandir issue. Had their intentions been good they needn’t have waited for five years,” she said. The BSP leader called the Ayodhya build-up nothing but a political gimmick.

Wary of Dalit organisations like Bhim Army of Chandrashekar Azad alias Ravan and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019, the BSP chief condemned them underlining that those Dalit organisations were working for rival parties.“We are a party with a different ideology. But those running these anti-BSP organisations are telling the innocent workers of our party in Dalit colonies that they will make Behenji PM,” she claimed.