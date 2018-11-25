Home The Sunday Standard

Mayawati terms build up in Ayodhya as gimmick by BJP to hide failures

Continuing her scathing attack on the BJP, the BSP chief wondered if temple was on BJP’s mind, why did it wait for four and half years.

Published: 25th November 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

LUCKNOW:  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former CM of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati charged the ruling BJP with hatching a conspiracy to divert people’s attention from real issues plaguing the country by raking up temple issue yet again. Reacting to the huge congregation of Ram devotees in Ayodhya on Sunday, Mayawati while addressing media persons here on Saturday claimed that the ruling party was trying to hide its failures on all fronts behind the temple issue as they knew that they were losing the ongoing elections in all five states.

Continuing her scathing attack on the BJP, the BSP chief wondered if temple was on BJP’s mind, why did it wait for four and half years. She added that the programmes of the VHP and Shiv Sena in Ayodhya on Sunday were part of a well thought out strategy and a bigger plot hatched by the BJP. “Whatever their associates like Shiv Sena and VHP are doing is part of their conspiracy,” she said and urged the Supreme Court to decided the vexed title suit related to Ram temple at the earliest.

Pointing out that the BJP government, led by PM Modi, had failed to deliver even half of the promises it made while seeking votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati claimed that it will loss State polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh due to the failures of the governments  at the Centre and in states. “They know that they won’t be back in saddle. So to divert attention from their failures, they raised Ram Mandir issue. Had their intentions been good they needn’t have waited for five years,” she said. The BSP leader called the Ayodhya build-up nothing but a political gimmick.

Wary of Dalit organisations like Bhim Army of Chandrashekar Azad alias Ravan and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019, the BSP chief condemned them underlining that those Dalit organisations were working for rival parties.“We are a party with a different ideology. But those running these anti-BSP organisations are telling the innocent workers of our party in Dalit colonies that they will make Behenji PM,” she claimed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP Mayawati Ayodhya BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp