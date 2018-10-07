Home The Sunday Standard

Bihar’s ‘waste-to-wealth’ story for clean cities

We have sold two tonnes of compost so far.

Published: 07th October 2018 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

PATNA: Intelligent and sustainable waste management being  an integral part of the Central government’s Smart Cities Mission, two cities in Bihar, selected under the ambitious programme, are making gainful use of technology to deal with their trash. Bihar’s first solid waste processing site was inaugurated in Muzaffarpur on Gandhi Jayanti.It converts organic waste into compost fertiliser. With the site fully functional, the city has become the only urban centre in north India which segregates 70% of its waste at the source. “We are making money out of waste.

We have sold two tonnes of compost so far. Once all the processing centres are operational, we can produce 25 tonnes of compost every day, which will be sold to farmers and residents,” said Muzaffarpur municipal commissioner Sanjay Dubey.

On the same day, instate capital Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone for a `3,358 crore plant that will convert 1,000 metric tonnes of waste everyday into electricity, drinking water and fuel.  

The plant will use gasification technology for the conversion in which there is no need to separate dry and wet garbage.  The waste is heated to an extremely high temperature to be broken down at a molecular level. 

According to the agreement between the state government and New Delhi-based company AG Dauters Waste Processing Private Limited, which is setting up the plant, the company will pay Patna Municipal Corporation Rs 770 for every 1,000 metric tonnes of waste it uses. PMC commissioner Anupam Kumar Suman said the civic body was expected to earn about Rs 20 crore revenue annually from the arrangment.

The Patna plant will be the second largest waste-to-energy plant in the world in terms of output after a similar facility coming up in Delhi’s Ghazipur, said AG Dauters’ managing director Ajay Girotra. At least 280 MW of electricity per hour, 2 lakh litres of drinking water and 2 lakh litres of fuel (diesel or cooking gas) per day are expected to be produced at the plant. If legacy waste is used, power production would rise to 400 MW per hour. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices