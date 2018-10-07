Home The Sunday Standard

Century-old steam loco to pose for selfie lovers

The move is mainly aimed at preventing the train passengers and train enthusiasts from taking selfies at tracks and also promoting railway tourism, said sources.

Published: 07th October 2018 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Steam loco PL 691 in front of the Southern Railway headquarters in the city

CHENNAI: In a couple of days, train lovers will have a designated safe point for taking selfies with one of the country’s oldest steam locomotives in Chennai. PL 691, a 112-year-old steam loco plinthed at the entrance of the Southern Railway headquarters building, one of the British-era structures in the city, is likely to be thrown open for public for taking selfies, according to official sources.

The move is mainly aimed at preventing the train passengers and train enthusiasts from taking selfies at tracks and also promoting railway tourism, said sources.

“A loudspeaker has been established in the building complex. A two-minute automatic voice-over will be played in Hindi, English and Tamil explaining the key features and history of legendary steam engine,” explained a senior railway official.

The visitors will not be allowed to go inside the locomotive. “A space will be earmarked for visitors around the locomotive to enable them to take selfies. We have not decided yet on charging the visitors,” the official said.

The steam loco weighing 20 tons was one of the two locomotives built in 1905 by Kerr, Stuart and Company Limited, a locomotive manufacturer in England for Mayurbhanj State Railway (present day South Eastern Railway). The loco was put into operation since 1906 and it hauled the trains in narrow gauge line (760 mm) between Rupsa and Baripada towns in Odisha.

When the Mayurbhanj State Railway was converted to diesel locos, in 1928 four steam locos including the PL 691, were shifted to Naupada shed of  Parlakimedi Light Railway, which connected a narrow gauge  line between Naupada and Gunupur in Odisha. After the lines were converted to diesel, the loco was taken off from the service in 1992 and was plinthed at General Manager’s office in Chennai in 1998.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai locomotives railway tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices