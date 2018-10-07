Home The Sunday Standard

Spiritual stance woven into classical dance

Present by Kalpataru Arts, a socio cultural organisation that promotes the arts, the event will see other artists too.

Published: 07th October 2018 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Nam myoho renge kyo, nam myoho renge kyo, nam myoho renge kyo ...and it goes on like that till Kathak dancer Sangita Chaterjee is fully consumed by the energy of this spiritual affirmation. Her faith in Nichiren Buddhism has anchored her into a state of awareness, so deep and unshakable, that the virtue of understanding emanates through everything she puts her heart to, dance being one of them. In every performance, she displays discipline, learning, curiosity and persistence, and her upcoming recital at the Saksham and Manthan Festival is not going to be any different. 

Present by Kalpataru Arts, a socio-cultural organisation that promotes the arts, the event will see other artists too. Some of them are Odissi dancer Sanchita Roy, Bharatnatyam dancer Parshwanath Upadhye, and Vilasini Natyam by Purvadhanashree. Saksham, on the other hand, is a two-day seminar on Indian Classical Dance where speakers will share their thoughts and concerns on the classical dance as seen today. 

Parshwanath Upadhye

Chaterjee will be taking stage on day one of the programme. Her recital extracts its essence from the idea of illusion and its elusiveness. She will start with Saint Kabir’s bhajan called Ghat Ghat me Panchi Bolta. The panchi, or bird here, represents conscience for her. It’s the purest form of being, she says. “It guides us to the right path, but sometimes, our state of awareness drowns itself into the sounds of tempting worldly pleasures,” she says. 

Thereafter she will present shudh nritt (technical aspect) in teen taal (rhythm of dance) of Kathak repertoire. She will conclude with an episode of Aranya Khand from Valmiki Ramayan as an abhinaya (expressional piece). It enumerates the episode in Panchavati, the forest home of Rama, during his exile, when Sita sees the golden deer for the first time, and its allure pulls her to itself like a magnet.

“She describes its beauty emphatically and pleads Rama to bring it to her, but soon realises that she’s made a blunder. The golden deer was maya (illusion) created by Ravan to catch hold of her. This justifies that maya is short lived and gives immense pain, whereas wisdom is what one should seek for long lasting happiness,” says Chaterjee. 

She started learning Kathak upon her father’s transfer to Delhi from Chennai. She was six then. Her mother, a radio singer, was a woman of great talent, but Chaterjees found her interest in dance. Initial days into learning the art form were disappointing. She was an average student who was coy and under-confident. But her mother gave her a piece of advice that helped her steer through. She said, ‘you must work hard nonetheless and stop begrudging lack of exposure or understanding’. This changed Chaterjee’s life forever. 

Before a performance, she likes to stay by herself. It’s a practice she uses as a pre-performance strategy to staying focused. But she doesn’t do it as a ritual. She believes that focus is an anchor that needs to be placed before an important event, as well as in routine life. “It’s important to recite mantras not just in bad times but in good ones too,” she says. 

Life has shifted from ‘me’ to ‘me and you’. Though, she holds strong opinions, she never judges other people. “It has been a game changer as I’ve have learnt to respect and value each life. I have started to look at every phenomena holistically, wherein individual instances don’t matter anymore, the larger purpose is important,” she says. And through all this insightfulness, she has found her purpose. It’s to dance today, tomorrow and beyond. October 11-12: From 4 pm to 6 pm (Saksham); 6.30 pm onwards (Manthan), Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
socio-cultural organisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices