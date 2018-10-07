Home The Sunday Standard

Trigger-happy UP cops have shot reputation to smithereens

There have been over 1,500 police encounters since the Yogi government took over in March 2017 and 60 ‘listed criminals’ have been killed in these encounters.

Published: 07th October 2018 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

SIT members reconstruct the crime scene pertaining to murder of Vivek Tiwari in the presence of his wife Kalpana and colleague Sana in Lucknow | pti

LUCKNOW: Vivek Tiwari, area sales manager of Apple Inc., was shot dead by a constable of Uttar Pradesh Police past midnight on September 29, when he was going to drop a colleague to her house in his SUV. They were returning home after a product launch event. A young woman studying medicine in Meerut was abused, slapped and punched by three police personnel, including a woman constable, for allegedly dating a Muslim boy. A video of the incident went viral.

These are just two recent examples of high-handedness of UP  Police that have left the state government red in the face and at a loss of words to explain its policy of giving a free hand to the police to tackle crime. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s repeated assertion that “goli ka jawab goli se diya jayega (a bullet for a bullet)” to warn the criminals has ostensibly emboldened the police so much so that they have become totally brazen. 

Already under attack for a spate of encounters since the Yogi government came to power, Tiwari’s cold-blooded murder and attempt to hush up the case initially has tore UP Police’s reputation to shreds.
Initially, the police claimed the constable had fired in self-defence. But realising the sensibilities of the case, the entire state machinery got into damage control mode as it was not possible to pass it as another ‘encounter’.

Although state DGP O P Singh says the policemen involved in the above-mentioned instances are not brand ambassadors of state police, they have done enough damage to the force’s reputation. Vocal support by a section of constabulary to the accused policemen in the Tiwari case has made things worse.The case has not only put a question mark on the Yogi government’s ‘encounter policy’ but has also brought under the scanner large-scale recruitment of constables done by the previous Samajwadi Party government without any screening and proper training in 2015-16. 

There have been over 1,500 police encounters since the Yogi government took over in March 2017 and 60 ‘listed criminals’ have been killed in these encounters. UP also has the dubious distinction of recording nearly 300 deaths in jail and nearly 100 in police custody every year. 

“The government has been openly defending these encounters. Thereafter, it becomes very difficult to segregate between genuine and staged encounters. Besides, thousands of constables were recruited in 2015-16 without any written test and proper training and they have been issued guns for patrolling. Prashant Chaudhary, the constable accused of killing Tiwari, belonged to the same batch,” said a retired IPS officer.

With instances of police high-handedness piling up, questions are being raised whether a force with such a reputation deserves UPCOCA. Experts say the promulgation of the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act will equip police with enormous powers which may take the impudence of policemen to a new high. It’s perhaps because of this possibility that the Centre has not cleared the UPCOCA Bill pending with it for six months. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Apple Inc. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices