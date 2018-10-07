Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples seeks spiritual solace in India

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR : Best known as ex-wife of US President Donald Trump, Marla Maples is currently on spirituality quest in India. She is learning Raj Yoga Meditation at the Bramhakumari Spiritual University in Mount Abu, Rajasthan and was invited to participate in the Global Summit on Science, Spirituality and Environment.

A former model, Maples met Trump in 1989 when he was still married to his first wife Ivana. The two got married in 1993 and had a daughter, Tiffany, who is now 23. The couple divorced in 1999. Maples now lives in New York and works as an actor, writer and television host.

Talking exclusively to The Sunday Standard, Maples attributed her inclination towards spirituality to her upbringing. “I was born in a Christian family in Georgia. My father was a singer and had a band of his own. When I was conceived, he decided to direct the church choirs. So, I was brought up on strong faith. I always felt that there was more to life and wanted to know how other people connected. That made me study other faiths,” she says. Maples says she studied Kabbalah for 21 years and was also a healer practitioner. “I use all of that to connect to the Creator,” she says.

Maples met Sister Jenna of the Brahmakumari sect at a ‘super soul’ conversation event hosted by Oprah Winfrey in the US. At the retreat in Mt. Abu, the former model is learning Raj Yoga.Maples says her spiritual practices have taught her “not to blame others and not feel like a victim”. She also feels eating healthy and light is a must for a spiritual practitioner and that’s why she turned a vegetarian.

“I practice yoga and try and keep to my body detoxified. I believe in eating food that leaves minimal (carbon) footprint.”She says her daughter is also spiritually inclined, wise and intellectual. “I feel blessed that I had the opportunity to raise her and teach her about various cultures.”Maples says she has “lots of memories” of her ex-husband. “The most important thing is that together we created the most beautiful and thoughtful child, our daughter.” She says both she and Trump are “busy in their own ways”, but it’s important to keep a relationship positive.

The former model remained single after divorce as she wanted to give all her time to Tiffany.

Maples says she’ll like to be a bridge the divide between religions and share her positivity with everyone and is thankful to the people of India for “giving me so much love and warmth”.