Home The Sunday Standard

Bulk of labour complaints from private sector

 Complaints related to labour laws in the private sector account for around 30% of the total grievances received by the Labour and Employment ministry, an internal analysis has revealed.

Published: 14th October 2018 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Complaints related to labour laws in the private sector account for around 30% of the total grievances received by the Labour and Employment ministry, an internal analysis has revealed.
In the past one year, the ministry’s grievance redressal cell has received 25,423 complaints. 

The complaints related to private sector companies include those of ineffective labour inspectors, firms not abiding by Human Resource (HR) policies, benefits not being given out on time and unlawful termination.
“In our company, we do not even have a labour inspector; forget him/her being effective. We work extra hours almost every day and sometimes even on weekends. We have taken up the issue with the HR but no action has been taken so far. We feel we are being exploited,” a 36-year-old software employee said, adding that some of her colleagues were forced to approach the ministry after they found their complaints were falling on deaf ears at work.

Similar is the story of a former Gurgaon-based call centre employee. He joined the company three years ago and was promised a five-day week with nine working hours a day. “All those promises were false. I complained repeatedly but no action was taken. Hence, I approached the grievance cell and later quit my job...” he said.  

“We as government officials can only play an advisory role. The company needs to take a stand against flouting labour laws. But the complaints we have received, we have written to the concerned employers. If we find that a company is a repeat offender, stricter action would be taken against it,” an official from the labour ministry said.

In other issues that surfaced in the analysis, Provident Fund-related complaints made up for 17 per cent of the total.  Slow processing by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) made up 12 % of the complaints while pension-related issues made up around 4%. Issues related to the EPFO website made up 3%. Recruitment issues made up 6% while harassment at work made up 5% of the grievances.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Human Resource Labour and Employment ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp