Home The Sunday Standard

Earning members gone, families struggle to eke out living

Afsana and Sakho clutch an old newspaper as they talk. The paper carries an article of their husbands’ deaths in 2013.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Afsana and Sakho clutch an old newspaper as they talk. The paper carries an article of their husbands’ deaths in 2013. Five years have passed since. Not only has justice been denied, they say, their lives have gotten worse.

The two middle-aged women are bound by grief — their husbands were cleaning septic tanks in the employ of a private contractor in Awadh Puri in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra and died in an accident. They were given neither any protective gear, nor  safety equipment. 

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, outlaws manual scavenging, which includes hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks. The ground reality however, is different. According to the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, the agency has recorded 634 deaths while cleaning septic tanks and sewers since 1993 across the country. Despite the law, the lack of implementation on the ground ensures that the practice continues.     

“We now work as daily wage labourers. The private agency had given us compensation but we have not received any aid from the government. I have five children. The meagre amount I earn is not enough to support the large family I have,” said Afsana.

Sakho agrees adding she has borrowed money to for her four daughters’ marriage and still hopes for a “better future” for her other two children. The women admit that they never anticipated the worst. Their neighbour Seema, has a similar story to share. Her 18-year-old son died while cleaning a septic tank in 2009.

Activists have repeatedly pointed out the State’s apathy in handing out rehabilitation packages for the families of those killed while cleaning septic tanks and sewers. Survivors also have little option but to go back to manual scavenging. 

For Ajay Wagla, 26, remembering the day he lost his brother is also a grim reminder of what he went through himself in Maharashtra’s Solapur. “I lay there unconscious for four hours. The day is a blur. When I regained consciousness, my brother and the other man who went with us to clean the tank were dead.”
The family received no compensation, said Ajay. Four years after the accident, he now ekes out living by cleaning toilets in a factory where he does not need to fear for his life.

Pankaj Khare, 27, says his father died cleaning a septic tank in 1995 in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. There has been no government relief since. “The incident still haunts us,” says Khare who works with the local municipal body as a safai karamchari.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Awadh Puri Prohibition of Employment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp