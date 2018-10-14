Home The Sunday Standard

Forty years on, school awaits building

In 1976, the four-storey Qaumi Senior Secondary School at Sadar Bazar was razed to the ground during the Emergency period.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tin sheets double up as walls and roof of the makeshift Qaumi Senior Secondary School which holds classes in two bactches | shekhar yadav

NEW DELHI: FAWAD (name changed) was in Class 1 when he first heard that his school will operate from a proper building, not under makeshift classrooms inside an Eidgah at Quresh Nagar in central Delhi. 

Now a Class 8 student, Fawad, in between giggles of his friends during recess, is much smarter. He harbours little hope of any perceptible change in the study conditions. “We don't think the school will have a building of its own anytime soon,” asserts one of his friends.

In 1976, the four-storey Qaumi Senior Secondary School at Sadar Bazar was razed to the ground during the Emergency period. The Central Board of Secondary Examination-affiliated school was then shifted to a DDA Colony, but it neither got land nor building.  

Things have not changed much even as four decades passed by. Thirteen ‘classrooms’ with tin shed roofs and walls are built in L-shape at the corner of the Eidgah premises. A ceiling fan, a blackboard on a stand and rusted iron benches comprise each ‘classroom’.  The principal's office and the teachers' room are adjusted in between.

As a senior secondary boys’ school with around 800 students at present, classes run in two shifts due to space constraint. While Class 6- 8 are held in the morning, the primary classes take place in the evening.
Like Fawad, other students and teachers have adjusted to their makeshift arrangements. However, they admit that it is better to have a building than operating from a temporary place.

The wait seems to be endless.  In August, the High Court had directed the Delhi Development Authority to allocate 4,000 square yards of land for a school building and complete all formalities with regards to the land in the next three months. A month-and-a-half has passed already and the school is yet to receive the documents, said a faculty.

School principal Mohabbat Ali is hopeful that a plot will be allotted, probably at a nearby vacated slaughterhouse site, for the school building in the wake of the high court order. He, however, is reluctant to speak further, saying it was a ‘court matter’.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qaumi Senior Secondary School Sadar Bazar Central Board of Secondary Examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp