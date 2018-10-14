Now, avail hi-tech care for your pets at veterinary hospital in Ludhiana

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: With many urban homes treating their pets as a part of their family, a plethora of services are now on offer in cities to cater to the needs of the creatures. Ludhiana now boasts a state-of-the-art multi-specialty veterinary hospital that offers hi-tech pet care, including ultrasonography, colonoscopy, laparoscopy, dentistry and much more. The facility was established at a cost of Rs 14 crore in the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).

Hospital superintendent Dr Simrat Sagar Singh says Rs 4 crore was spent just on buying ultramodern machinery. “From dogs, cats and zoo animals to birds, reptiles (snakes) and turtles, we treat all animals. This hospital is on a par with any veterinary hospital in the US or Europe. The hospital has a central oxygen system, six OTs, 12 anaesthesia machines, and other equipment.”

Every day, 80 to 100 dogs are brought to the hospital for treatment, and on average ten major operations are done daily. Also, around 10 cats come every week, and about five lions or tigers are treated in a month, besides monkeys, langurs and other animals.

“Like human beings, pets need blood transfusions. So, dog and cat blood donors are increasingly being sought to provide this life-saving service. Soon, a veterinary blood bank will be established at our facility and blood of dogs will be stored to start with,” he says. “Soon an indoor facility will start functioning for dogs that need hospitalisation. There will be accommodation for 20 to 24 dogs. Their cages will be there and all medical facilities, including round-the-clock doctors and other staff and also accommodation for their owners. We already have a critical care unit. It will serve the needs of all animals at accessible and affordable rates.”

The hospital gets 30 per cent of its referral cases from other veterinary clinics and hospitals in the region. Dogs from the Special Protection Group, the Army, the paramilitary forces and from abroad for treatment.

“Most pet owners who opt for the best treatment for their pets are aware of the latest medical options. Laparoscopy is not the only advanced surgical method on offer for pets. There is also ultrasonography for the abdomen to remove tumours or stones. In ortho, plating is done and interlocking, and laser surgery. We have the latest techniques to treat the animals,” he says.

There were cases when some dogs arrived here from abroad for treatment. One such case was of a female bull terrier which was brought by her owner from France as she was unable to walk due to a ligament rupture.

Offering latest medical care to pets

