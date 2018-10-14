Home The Sunday Standard

Supreme Court backs CJI’s no adjournment plan to clear backlog

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s ideas for reducing pendency of cases have been taken well by the judiciary, with other Supreme Court judges too adhering to the ‘no adjournment’ policy.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s ideas for reducing pendency of cases have been taken well by the judiciary, with other Supreme Court judges too adhering to the ‘no adjournment’ policy.
At present, the apex court is burdened with a whopping 55,946 pending cases.

During a hearing last week, CJI Gogoi lamented that instead of constitutionally vital cases the top court had burdened itself with cases based completely on facts, that should have been cleared by the appellate courts only.

“My brother judges are saying the same thing. Shouldn’t we entertain only such cases that have constitutional importance or cases about rights of people and which are extraordinary in nature,” the CJI said, adding that he had decided to review pendency not only at the apex court but also at the high court and district court level, every third week.

Taking a cue from the CJI, a Bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur shot down a plea by the Centre and Chhattisgarh government to adjourn the hearing in a case related to ‘Salwa Judum’ and fake encounter killings till the November Assembly elections were over, and said, “We are not concerned with the elections.”

The SC said it would hear the lawyers for petitioner Nandini Sundar and others and the state government and the Centre may get time to respond later.

“These are sensitive cases. Any observation or order may have an impact on the elections because one or the other political party may want to take advantage,” said Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre.

The plea for adjourning the case was also opposed by advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan appearing for the PIL petitioners who contended that the issues pertained to rule of law and fundamental rights of tribals and politics should not be allowed to come in the way.

The case pertains to the SC’s 2011 judgement whereby the Salwa Judum practice of arming tribal youth as Special Police Officers (SPOs) to fight Maoists, was struck down as ‘unconstitutional’ by the court.
The judgement asked the state government to immediately stop using SPOs, recall all firearms distributed to them and desist from funding the recruitment of any other vigilante groups.

Unnecessary burden: CJI 
During a hearing last week, CJI lamented that instead of constitutionally vital cases the SC had burdened itself with cases based on facts, that should have been cleared by appellate courts.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi Chief Justice of India Supreme Court Pending Cases at Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp