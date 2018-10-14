Truly, naturally yours

Ayesha Singh By

Light, frothy and pleasant smelling, the Neem Caffeine Facewash with Argan oil and vitamin E by MCaffeine, is a preservative-free product that hasn’t been tested on animals. With that initial attractiveness about the product having drawn me to itself, other features including neem as a main ingredient held promise of goodness. The benefits of a compound called azadirachtin in neem, that makes it potently anti-bacterial and anti-fungal, has been explored by the skin and beauty business in the last decade like never before. And the findings have been rather promising.

Mildly scented, the facewash removes light make-up well, however, stubborn matt shades need a double cleanse. The real workhorse behind the wash is its caffeine content that tightens the skin and tones it over a period of time. Results should be seen after ten days of usage.

The product claims to be suitable for all skin types but those with dry skin, will need to moisturisation. For conditions such as hyper pigmentation or rosacea, the product works only moderately. Also, the product is not readily available at drug or cosmetic stores.

That the facewash is Vegan, it marks itself a distinction on the scorecard. The pump of the bottle dispenses a small quantity, just right for a single cleanse. Best to use it twice a day but if your skin is prone to breakouts, a third wash maybe helpful.

The other product that I enjoyed using by the same brand was the Liquid Funk Caffeine shower gel. Confession: The reason I picked it first was not because of what it offered. I was drawn to its striking packaging with colours such as lilac and cobalt blue.

The wash is ideal for those with sensitive skin. When I purchased it, I was worried about whether it would adversely react with the mild infection that I had developed on my skin earlier in the week. Much to my relief, it thwarted aggravation of the inflammation any further. On the other hand, after a week, the redness decreased multifold.

The bodywash lathers up quickly into a mild and light composition. It has cooling properties that lends good hydration. Again, this one too is Paraben and cruelty free.

The price for both is higher than the average drug store product. The 150 ml bottle should last you over a month if used regularly. It is unlikely to cause allergies or reactions. Safe for children.

Availability: Mcaffeine.com, and over major e-commerce websites.