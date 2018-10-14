Home The Sunday Standard

‘Use construction practices in tune with nature’

Many houses, some of them brand new, were lost to the devastating mid-August deluge in Kerala.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A woman at her damaged house that bore the brunt of the mid-August deluge

KOCHI: Many houses, some of them brand new, were lost to the devastating mid-August deluge in Kerala. Experts attribute poor construction and faulty building plan to the phenomenon. “What happened in Kerala was indiscriminate land abuse. It is understandable if a person from a financially weaker background builds a house in an area or land that actually is not fit for construction. However, when affluent people do so, it means they has fallen prey to their own arrogance,” said Shankar G, Habitat Group, an eco-friendly construction firm.

He said climate change is happening. “It has become an undeniable fact. So, Kerala, which is an ecologically sensitive region, will be prone to more such devastating floods and earthquakes. So we need to change the building strategy. Constructions should be disaster-resistant. Architects and builders need to draw plans that mitigate natural calamities,” he said. 

One way to achieve a disaster-proof housing is by going local. “Kerala should be thinking local. The technology, materials used, and plans should be done in such a fashion that it gels with the natural elements of the area. Sustainability should be the mantra. The aim should be to create a structure that is cost-efficient and ecologically sensitive,” said Shankar.

Building bylaws 
One of the major things that need to be done by the government is to make building bylaws stricter, he said. “It should not have loopholes. Before approving a building plan, authorities should look into the land condition. As a matter of fact, the government needs to prepare a major document regarding land use. A vulnerability map is the need of the hour,” he said.

According to him, one of the major reasons for the building to collapse in flood-hit areas is the unequal settlement of foundation. “The government should conduct a proper survey of the buildings that have been deemed unfit for habitation. Some of the structures can be redeemed. However, many people simply demolish their houses based on the faulty recommendations made by some engineers. This ultimately will lead to a major portion of the relief fund getting used in endeavours that could have been avoided,” he said.

Local knowledge 
Shankar’s view was endorsed by Elisa Silva, an Australian architect. “One major flaw of our times is that we have great faith in our engineering and technology. So instead of going for construction practices that need to be in tune with the climate, we adopt modern techniques, which might work in other countries, but not in ours,” she said.  

According to Silva, local knowledge about the land pattern needs to be recovered. “Actually many of the houses destroyed in the flood should never have been constructed. River fronts need to be developed as public spaces, may be as parks, but surely not for residential buildings,” she added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Habitat Group Shankar G Rebuilding Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp