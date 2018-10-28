Corruption glare on babus: Complaints in thousands reached CVC in last few years

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: Given that allegations of corruption and bribery are flying thick and fast in the top echelons of the administration, it comes as no surprise that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) received thousands of complaints against government officers in the last few years.

Government data showed that the CVC received 32,149 complaints in 2015, 51,207 in 2016 and 26,052 in 2017. It disposed of almost 90 per cent of these cases.

The CVC carries out inquiries into offences which fall under the purview of the Prevention of Corruption Act. These could be offences by public servants of the Central government, corporations established by or under any Central Act, government companies, societies and local authorities owned or controlled by the Central government.

Moreover, the Commission exercises superintendence over the CBI’s functioning for investigation of offences related to the Act.

Besides examining investigation reports furnished by the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) or the CBI, the CVC advises launching of criminal prosecution and/ or regular departmental action for penalties. If disciplinary proceedings are not warranted, the CVC may advise case closure or administrative action against public servants depending upon facts of individual cases.

In 2017, the CVC tendered advices in 3,425 cases, including initiation of major and minor penalty proceedings in 490 and 181 cases, respectively, as its first stage advice. It advised imposition of major and minor penalty in 112 and 78 cases, respectively, in its second stage. As per the annual reports received from CVOs, 17,554 penalties were imposed on all categories of public servants.

However, the Commission observed that in 2017, there were some significant deviations from its advice. In many cases, the advisories have not been accepted completely, and, in such cases, a reference has to be made to the Department of Personnel and Training or other departments concerned. Non-acceptance of its advice or non-consultation with the CVC vitiates the vigilance process, officials said. As many as 51 deviations from the prescribed procedure or of non-acceptance of advice were included in the annual report of 2017.