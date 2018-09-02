Government’s end-of-life rules for old and abandoned cars

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reduce the number of ageing and polluting vehicles on the roads, the Delhi Government Transport Department has issued guidelines for the scrapping of end-of-life vehicles.

The aim of the guidelines is to offer an authorised place to owners of ‘end of life’ vehicles to get their vehicles scrapped.

The guidelines will also help in the disposal of a large number of junk vehicles found abandoned on roads, which need to be disposed of in an environment-friendly manner

Under the Guidelines for Scrapping of Motor Vehicles in Delhi, 2018, scrap dealers registered with the transport department can receive vehicles from registered owners or any enforcement agency that has confiscated defaulting vehicles. The scrapper will dismantle the vehicle and send the video footage of the dismantling process to the Department of Transport and maintain records of the vehicles scrapped. Additionally, the scrap value of the vehicle would be given to the registered owner.

“This is a good step because it will free up space that is generally occupied by old rusty cars on roads. Even the authorities do not care about the problem that it causes to people who live in narrow lanes. Secondly, it gives some value to your old car,” said Rakesh Soni from east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden.

“This is a welcome step. The cars lying in the park or vacant plots will now be scrapped and space will be put to better use,” said JR Gupta, President of Resident Welfare Association Safdarjung Enclave.

Looking at the alarming levels of pollution in the NCR, the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court had also ordered a ban on petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years.

What happens to your car?

