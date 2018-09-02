Home The Sunday Standard

NMML to give out four book fellowships

NEW DELHI: In a bid to encourage research and publishing on contemporary India, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) will give out four book fellowships for scholars.

“We have received 25 applications of which four applications will be finalised. The process will close down in a month and a half. We are setting up a committee, which will choose from the applications. In the first phase, we will narrow down the choice of applicants to 10 and up to four applicants will be awarded the final fellowships,” said Shakti Sinha, NMML director.

The duration of the fellowship will vary from four months to a maximum of one year. “The fellowship is the last mile connectivity for scholars who want to produce a book. We have already received the manuscripts,” he added.

Each grant would vary from `1 lakh to `4 lakh depending on the proposal of the project. Interviewees would be required to produce completed manuscript along with a detailed work plan. According to the NMML, the fellowship cannot be extended beyond the stipulated period.

The grant would be given in four installments. Once the full draft of the book is approved by the fellowship review committee, the final installment of the fellowship would be released.
The fellows who are selected for the fellowship will also have the opportunity to deliver public lectures on the subject of their research at the NMML during the tenure of their fellowship.

Promoting effective translation
The fellowship aims to encourage translation, editing and publication of historical materials available in foreign languages like French, Portuguese, Dutch, Danish and Spanish which are relevant to India.

