Home The Sunday Standard

Kerala floods turn butter chicken bitter in Punjab

The southern connection with quintessential Punjabi delicacies is now causing a bit of heartburn in the north.

Published: 09th September 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

CHANDIGARH: The southern connection with quintessential Punjabi delicacies is now causing a bit of heartburn in the north. Butter chicken and mutton roganjosh get their aroma and flavour from spices and herbs grown mostly in Kerala. Now dhaba, restaurant and hotel owners as well as countless households in Punjab are a worried lot, as the prices of essentials such as cardamom, nutmeg, mace and clove have skyrocketed following the floods in the southern state.

In August end, agriculture Secretary Shobhana K Pattanayak said spices such as cardamom in nearly 2,000 hectares of land had been affected due to the floods. The spices from Kerala play a major role in the preparation as well as enhancing the taste and flavour of signature Punjabi dishes like chicken rara, mutton tikka masala, karahi paneer,  dal makhni, etc. said food critic Ajay Tandon.  

Gurcharan Arora, the owner of A Plus Foods based in SBS Nagar, told The Sunday Standard that spice prices had gone up significantly over the past few weeks. “Green cardamom’s wholesale price has gone up from Rs 1,300 per kg to Rs1,600 per kg. While the price of ginger has gone up from Rs170 per kg to Rs220 per kg, melon seeds are Rs 800 per kg — up from Rs 500 per kg. Overall, the prices of these spices have gone up by 20 per cent,” Arora said. “Besides the price factor, rigorous quality check has to be done for ensuring that the spices are free of fungus. Aflatoxin test has now become a must,” he added.

Noting that green cardamom comes only from Kerala while clove comes from other southern states,Vinay Budhiraja, the owner of Moga-based Paras Spices Private Limited, said the floods destroyed spices stored in godowns and in the fields. “In the coming days, there will be a short supply and the prices will increase further,” he said. Shirom Lamba of Grande Catering from the House of Kwality agreed.

It is not just Punjabi restaurateurs and hotel owners who are huffing and  puffing. South Indian specialty restaurant chain Sagar Ratna is finding it tough to source its spices. “If spices remain in short supply, it will affect us. For now, we have the stock. But there is a supply crunch in the market due to the floods,” said Rajan Basu, owner of a Sagar Ratna outlet.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Punjab Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality