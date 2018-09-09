Home The Sunday Standard

Pulp becomes custodian of metaphors

Papier Art Exhibition unfurls the possibilities of paper. This impressionable medium transmogrifies itself into various forms, making its relevance all the more befitting to its versatility.

Published: 09th September 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Gopika Chowfla with her artworks

From papyrus in 3000 BC to paper in 100 BC, the material has travelled through history as the keeper of memory. It continues to safeguard the written word. With seamlessness, this impressionable medium transmogrifies itself into different forms, making its relevance all the more befitting to its versatility. Its wide use for writing, packaging and printing are established, but when it converts itself into art, its purpose goes from being functional to intuitive.

Through its inventiveness, manifests creativity abound, and it’s this act of creating that gives birth to personal anecdotes. For Gopika Chowfla, her romance with paper begins with old books. They help her recycle memories and look at how the residue of the past imposes itself on the present. The stains of history on the pages of today, she says. In a group exhibition called Papier Art Exhibition, she  engages with the medium to unfurl what else she can find.

Her work doesn’t come with specificity. They are impulsive. “They have used imageries like free verses, streams of consciousness or magic realism. The images may tangentially refer to a story or a moment in a story, but if I make a literal connection, it will ruin the experience. The pages of the book are only a resting place for my captured images,” says Chowfla.

Some representations like the hands and the tree are clearly recognizable but there are others that require contemplation. “These paintings are almost a form of vandalism, aren’t they? They deface a previous work, in a sense, to construct new layers of meaning derived from present experiences,” she says.

The three primal colours—red, black and white, have been used in Chowfla’s musings. She has used them for the simplicity and starkness with which they overlay themselves on old printed words. Watercolours have been used for transparency as they allow some sense of what is below, to come through. “For me these books, which belong to my past, represent my own stories and here, I’ve layered them with seemingly unrelated imagery, partly because that is what has happened in my head. A complex layering of memories have resulted in this interpretation. A creation of new stories that have evolved from words into pictures,” says the artist.

Besides this show, Chowfla will continue exploring perspectives on food and flesh, a subject she’s been working on, through photography based installations. She is readying a series of hand embroidered paintings that are in response to all the brouhaha around the eating of beef as well as the politicising of food.

The exhibition sees paper perspectives by other artists a well. Jignesh Panchal, Sachin George and Sachin Tekade use white paper for architectural and natural forms. Chetnaa explores paper for the play of light, fleeting transitions and a labyrinth of shadows. Sudipta Das sculpts paper to create installations that are comments on society, while Shormii Chowdhury has worked out paper scrolls for storytelling. Aisha A Hussain works on blank white pages, which resembles a personal daily diary  with records of different things.  

All through these interpretations, paper submits itself to metamorphosis of purpose, fitting into whatever mould it is set into. September 30: 11 am  to 7 pm, Gallery Art Positive, Lado Sarai.

IN A NUTSHELL
Papier Art Exhibition unfurls the possibilities of paper. This impressionable medium transmogrifies itself into various forms, making its relevance all the more befitting to its versatility

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paper Gopika Chowfla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality