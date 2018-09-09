Home The Sunday Standard

Wi-Fi project: Railways to rope in government and private firms under CSR

The RailTel has entered into an agreement with the Mahataa Information India Private Limited (MIIPL) for providing Wi-Fi at A1 and A category stations.

Published: 09th September 2018 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: With only 10 per cent work done in providing Internet connectivity at 8,500 stations by March 2019, the Indian Railways will reach out to both state-owned and private companies to fund the Wi-Fi project under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) head The public transporter has so far provided Wi-Fi connectivity at nearly 709 railway stations.

The RailTel has entered into an agreement with the Mahataa Information India Private Limited (MIIPL) for providing Wi-Fi at A1 and A category stations.

The cost of providing Wi-Fi facility at these high-footfall stations is shared by RailTel and MIIPL. The target of providing internet facility at these stations was also delayed due to logistics and technical issues.
Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his concerns over the task at hand to complete the project.   

Launched in January 2016 at the Mumbai Central railway station by then railway minister Suresh Prabhu as a Digital India initiative, the idea was to extend services to all stations and in trains. RailTel plans to provide a host of services under RailWire, in addition to offering Wi-Fi. The plan is to develop kiosks with hotspots offering e-banking, e-governance, e-healthcare and other e-services.

“There have been some delays, but we are working to achieve the targets. We are now reaching out to business houses to join hands with the railways for Internet connectivity under CSR. This will help in expanding the facility at smaller stations,” said a senior official.  

Free Wi-Fi is already there in select trains and it is likely to be available in 50 more trains by the end of the financial year 2018-19. Passengers in trains get access to 4 Mbps download bandwidth and 512 Kbps upload bandwidth, with speed depending on number of passengers using the service.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality