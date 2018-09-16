Home The Sunday Standard

BJP banks on booth-level poaching in UP

To counter the challenge posed by the prospective grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is learnt to have worked out a strategy to strike at the grassroots level.

Published: 16th September 2018 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

LUCKNOW: To counter the challenge posed by the prospective grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is learnt to have worked out a strategy to strike at the grassroots level.

Taking a cue from its own ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ campaign of 2014, the party is believed to have given a call for ‘Congress mukt booth’ for the 2019 poll battle in the politically crucial state.

According to highly placed sources in the BJP, the organisation is gearing up to win over fledgeling functionaries of the Opposition parties at the booth level to jack up its electoral strength in the event of Congress joining the SP-BSP-Congress combine to make it a potentially strong bipolar contest in UP.

The strategy was chalked out at the BJP’s national executive meeting in Delhi and the state executive meeting in Meerut recently.

Senior state leaders privy to the two meetings claimed that the party intended to win at least 50 opposition workers per booth, in a bid to shore up its strength and proportionately diminish the opposition.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi