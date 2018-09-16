BJP banks on booth-level poaching in UP

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: To counter the challenge posed by the prospective grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is learnt to have worked out a strategy to strike at the grassroots level.

Taking a cue from its own ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ campaign of 2014, the party is believed to have given a call for ‘Congress mukt booth’ for the 2019 poll battle in the politically crucial state.

According to highly placed sources in the BJP, the organisation is gearing up to win over fledgeling functionaries of the Opposition parties at the booth level to jack up its electoral strength in the event of Congress joining the SP-BSP-Congress combine to make it a potentially strong bipolar contest in UP.

The strategy was chalked out at the BJP’s national executive meeting in Delhi and the state executive meeting in Meerut recently.

Senior state leaders privy to the two meetings claimed that the party intended to win at least 50 opposition workers per booth, in a bid to shore up its strength and proportionately diminish the opposition.