Home The Sunday Standard

J-K: Despite boycott, Election Commission to hold local body polls

The National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have decided to boycott the polls because of the row over Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of the state.

Published: 16th September 2018 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

SRINAGAR: Notwithstanding the poll boycott announced by two major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday decided to go ahead with Urban Local Body (ULB) polls.

The SEC has announced that a four-phase municipal election would be held from October 8. “We shall be holding the municipal elections first and then the panchayat elections. The polling for four phases will be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16,” the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra told reporters.

The last municipal elections in the state were held in January 2005 after a gap of 23 years. The civic polls could not be conducted since 2011 due to security concerns.

Kabra said the notification for the elections would be issued on September 18, 20, 22 and 24 respectively. Counting would take place on October 20, after all the phases are over, at the respective district headquarters. The entire process is expected to be completed by October 27.

With the announcement of poll schedule,  the model code of conduct has already come into effect.
Kabra said electronic voting machines would be used and “the migrant voters will caste their vote through postal ballot”.

The state has 79 municipal bodies, including the two corporations for the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu. There are 1,145 wards in 79 municipal bodies, which have a total electoral strength of 1,69,721.

The National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have decided to boycott the polls because of the row over Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of the state.

ALSO READ: BJP slams National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah's call to boycott J-K local body polls

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
J-K Local Body polls Article 35A Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi