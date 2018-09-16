Home The Sunday Standard

No generosity for JD-S: Congress for solo show on all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka

The party insiders said the tough posturing may well be a ploy to send a message to the ally and strike a hard bargain ahead of the next year’s general elections.

Published: 16th September 2018 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress and JD-S are yet to hammer out a LS seat sharing formula in Karnataka | pti

NEW DELHI: The Congress is preparing for a solo-show in all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, where it is a part of the ruling coalition with the JD-S and which is supposed to be a test case for the nationwide alliance it plans to build up against the BJP.

Despite winning 80 Assembly seats, the Congress conceded the CM’s chair to the JD-S which had just 37 lawmakers — a move seen as its willingness to accommodate the regional parties in forging Opposition unity.

Officially that remains the exalted position, but on the ground, the Congress has started preparations for the 2019 poll battle on all the 28 Parliamentary seats in the southern state. Besides, there is no trace of seat-sharing talks with the JD-S or a schedule thereof, party sources said.

“At present, we are preparing to fight all the 28 Lok Sabha seats,” a senior Congress leader told The Sunday Standard. “We have started meetings of our district and block level leaders. The senior leaders, including those from the AICC, are monitoring. Parliamentary candidates are being sounded. We are getting ready parliament constituency-wise…We are all working together.”

That, the party insiders said, was a strategic decision, assuming the JD-S too would do its own preparation for the polls.

The Congress stance comes amid reports of both the alliance partners in Karnataka trying hard to remove the sticking points in the ruling coalition even as they claim that the HD Kumaraswamy government will run its full course.

Citing the recently concluded local body polls, the sources said no alliance proved beneficial for both the Congress and the JD-S to counter the BJP. However, taking the local polls as a model may be inappropriate for the national poll strategy.

When asked about the point in preparing ground on all the 28 Parliamentary seats when the Congress might cede some to the JD-S, the party insiders downplayed the issue. “That is a hypothetical question. We will cross the bridge when we come to it,” said a senior state leader.

The party insiders said the tough posturing may well be a ploy to send a message to the ally and strike a hard bargain ahead of the next year’s general elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress-JD(S) alliance Karnataka Lok Sabha seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi