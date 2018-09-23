Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh plays outsider card, asks Naxals to join ‘growth story’

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh is playing the ‘outsider’ card to persuade Maoist cadres from the state to quit Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). During his ongoing month-long Atal Vikas Yatra, Singh is not just showcasing the development and “good governance” activities undertaken by his government, but is also exhorting the local cadres of the CPI (Maoist) to ‘see the ground reality’ and ‘quit the outfit’.

Passing through Sukma, one of the worst-affected districts in the conflict zone for south Bastar, Singh harped on how the Maoist cadres from the state were forced to follow the leadership of the outsiders. “You are being perpetually exploited by the leadership that is not local but from other states (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana) who occupy positions as politburo members,” the chief minister said as he sought to make the ‘local’ cadres conscious of their ‘inferior’ status within the rebel ranks.

He also urged them to see for themselves how the state had “transformed for the better”.

“Peace will be restored in Bastar if the Naxalites hailing from Chhattisgarh firmly decide to relinquish violence and leave the organisation. It’s a good indication that several Maoists, including senior cadres, are surrendering. We are moving towards a better and decisive direction,” said Singh, trying to persuade the Maoists to be part of the state’s growth story.

“If the Naxal cadres from Chhattisgarh are listening to me, I will again appeal to them not to get swayed or be misled. Bastariya tribals who joined the banned organisation should come and be the part of the peace and development story of Chhattisgarh. Why should you or your family be deprived of good health facilities, education and other welfare programmes?” Singh said. The state government has set a deadline of 2022 to eliminate LWE from Bastar.