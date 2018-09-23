Home The Sunday Standard

Congress crowd-sources funds

The appointment of Ahmed Patel as AICC treasurer was an indicator that Rahul Gandhi was concerned over the state of its coffers.

Published: 23rd September 2018 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Faced with tight purse strings and a cash-rich BJP ahead of the 2019 polls, the Congress is resorting to crowd-funding with the added purpose of boosting its image of not solely depending on corporate funds.

The drive, launched in poll-bound Rajasthan, will be expanded to other states over the coming weeks, said party sources who described the move as an attempt to be a party which practices transparency in raising funds.

The online fund collection drive is also aimed at presenting the Congress as a party which does not depend on corporate funding alone and is capable of remaining free of corporate influence if it comes to power.
That line of thought, said the sources, has emanated after the tough stand that the party has taken against a big private player in the Rafale jet deal.

Seeking online contributions is also an attempt to connect with the young professionals who are in the 20-25 year age bracket and will work for three more decades. “We need to have faith of the voters, especially the youngsters. They should be able to contribute to polls either financially, socially or politically,” Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said.

Party managers involved in crowd-funding drive said they have had two small projects over the past months in Karnataka and Odisha as test runs, which were carried out successfully.

Since 2014 the party could not attract mega corporate donors and was often found telling its candidates to be on their own. The appointment of Ahmed Patel as AICC treasurer was an indicator that Rahul Gandhi was concerned over the state of its coffers.

AAP was the first party to go public  
The AAP launched one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and managed to raise H21 crore by November that year.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Crowd funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival